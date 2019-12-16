Alibi: Get to know the Traces cast - Molly Windsor, Martin Compston, Laura Fraser!

It boasts one of the best TV ensembles of the year.

New drama Traces finally arrived on Alibi this month, but who's in the cast?

The year 2019 is approaching a close, and if one thing's for certain, it's that we've had an exceptional year of television. There are too many fine examples to cite, from Chernobyl to the triumphant return of Stranger Things.

We may be in the final month, but that doesn't mean it'll be a quiet one!

The exciting news series continues to air every Monday and centres upon a young lab assistant who discovers that a supposedly fake case study as part of her online forensic course could actually be linked to her own past. Intent to unveil the truth, she joins forces with two professors to target a killer still roaming.

It's a great premise, and fortunately, Traces boasts a great cast too...

Traces on Alibi cast: Molly Windsor

In the role of Emma Hedges, we have the terrific Molly Windsor.

She first starred in the 2007 short The Imaginary Girl (she played Amy). Since then, she has gone on to star in more notable projects including 2010's Oranges and Sunshine (Rachel), When the Lights Went Out (Pale Girl), The Runaways (Angie) and such TV series as Cheat (Rose) and Three Girls (Holly Winshaw).

She's incredible in Traces!

Molly Windsor attends ' Traces ' photocall during day one of the MIPCOM 2019 on October 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Traces on Alibi cast: Laura Fraser

Professor Sarah Gordon is played by Laura Fraser.

Any Breaking Bad fans here? Of course there are! Well, Laura played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the acclaimed series and also reprised the role in the spin-off Better Call Saul.

She's been in so much though, including the 2019 film Beats (Alison), I Am Not a Serial Killer (April Cleaver) and such TV series as Lip Service (Cat MacKenzie), Black Box (Reagan Black), Retribution (Juliet), The Missing (Eve Stone) and The Loch (Annie Redford).

Traces on Alibi cast: Martin Compston

Martin Compston shines as Daniel, but most viewers will always cherish him for a particular role...

He played Steve Arnott in the beloved police drama series Line of Duty. However, there are plenty of quality roles where that came from.

He has starred in such films as Filth (Gorman), Pimp (Zeb), The Disappearance of Alice Creed (Danny), The Damned United (John O'Hare), Doomsday (Joshua) and Red Road (Stevie).

Martin Compston attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2019 in London, England.

Traces on Alibi cast: Jennifer Spence

In the role of Professor Kathy Torrance, we have Jennifer Spence.

Audiences may know her best for starring in the likes of You Me Her (Carmen Amari), Travelers (Grace Day) and Continuum (Betty Robertson).

However, you Stargate fans out there will know her as Dr. Lisa Park from Stargate Universe, a role she reprised from 2009 to 2011. Also, let's not forget she played Joanna in the series The 4400!

More Traces cast members

Check out more cast members below:

- Morayo Akandé: Trina

- Carly Anderson: Marie Monroe

- Andrea Hart: Janine Muir

- Phil McKee: Jimmy Levin

- Duncan Pow: Patrick

- Jack Tarlton: Procurator Fiscal John Harvey

- Bhav Joshi: PC Naz

- John Gordon Sinclair: Drew Cubbin

- Michael Nardone: D.I. Neil McKinven

- Laurie Brett: Izzy Alessi

For the full cast, be sure to head over to IMDb.

