How old is Ahlamalik Williams? Age difference between Madonna and her new man is 36

Some recent snaps of the pair have encouraged fans to ask questions.

Everybody is talking about Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams right now, but what age is he?

Madonna is undeniably one of the most legendary and beloved pop stars on the planet. She boasts a number of eternal hits, including the likes of 'Like a Virgin', 'La Isla Bonita', 'Like a Prayer', 'Vogue', 'Take a Bow', '4 Minutes', 'Hung Up' and many more.

The 61-year-old American singer-songwriter also made quite the impression during her performance at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, delivering a grand spectacle wrapped up in surrealism and message.

This year, we have also seen the release of her fourteenth studio record Madame X, which was unveiled in June. At the moment, on the other hand, all eyes seem to be on her private life...

Madonna performs during her 'Rebel Heart Tour' at The O2 Arena on December 1, 2015 in London, England.

Who is Ahlamalik Williams?

As highlighted by The Sun, Madonna has been seen with Ahlamalik Williams in Miami, and the pictures of the pair suggest they are more than friends.

They show him with his hands around her waist and also giving her a shoulder rub. Many suggest that the man is her new boyfriend, and actually, they've known each other for years now.

The same source notes that he has been on tour with the artist since 2015, but that fans have only begun to talk relationship rumours this year.

He is a dancer and has starred in her music video for the song 'God Control', which tackles the sensitive subject matter of a nightclub shooting.

Ahlamalik Williams' age

According to Famous Birthdays, Ahlamalik Williams is 25-years-old.

The source also adds that the professional dancer is also known as SkitzO, and has appeared in the Cirque du Soleil show Michael Jackson's ONE.

It's likely his relationship with Madonna began to blossom during the Rebel Heart Tour which he was a part of.

Dance is life. — Ahlamalik Williams (@AhlamalikSkitzO) October 9, 2014

