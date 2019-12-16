A Christmas Prince 4: Fans and cast predict next instalment in Netflix's festive franchise

A Christmas Prince is fast-becoming a holiday tradition for Netflix viewers but will the festive franchise be back in 2020?

While Netflix are definitely best-known for creating high-quality drama series, recent years have seen the streaming service branch out into other genres.

In the last year alone, we've seen plenty of new documentary series, reality TV shows, stand-up comedy and even interactive TV shows all make their way onto the streaming service.

And now we're entering the festive period, even more Christmas cheer is heading our way courtesy of Netflix.

In 2017, fans were introduced to A Christmas Prince, a cheerful and cheesy rom-com à la The Princess Diaries and a year later a sequel - A Royal Wedding - followed.

This year, another instalment has made its way onto Netflix and fans have already started to wonder whether a fourth Christmas Prince film could be following suit in 2020.

A Christmas Prince 4: Is it on its way?

At the time of writing, Netflix are yet to announce a possible fourth instalment in their emerging festive franchise.

However, the third film in the current trilogy, The Royal Baby, was only announced in March 2019 when filming began, so there are still a few months for Netflix to announce their plans.

On top of that, given the success of the first three films, there's every possibility that A Christmas Prince could well grow into its very own holiday tradition.

Fans and cast members offer their predictions

While there's been no official confirmation of a fourth film, it hasn't stopped fans and the film's own cast members from predicting what might come next.

Rose McIver, who plays Amber in the film series said in a recent Vulture interview that the next film could centre around "a positive story about how we’re able to overcome a slump in a marriage by asking for help. It would be great," McIver even gave her prediction of a possible title, "I think The Royal Couple’s Counseling would be a good instalment for next year."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans have been speculating over potential titles for the 2020 film if indeed there is one.

One fan suggested a possible four titles for A Christmas Prince 4: "A Christmas Funeral, A Christmas Bar Mitzvah, The Royal Divorce, A Christmas Abortion."

While another also continued the slightly sinister suggestions by adding "Cannot wait for A Christmas Prince 4: The Royal Divorce. And A Christmas Prince 5: The Royal Death That Was Definitely Not Premeditated to Preserve the Monarchy."

Our predictions

Each film has focused on a sizable occasion in the lives of King (formerly Prince) Richard and Queen Amber with the pair first meeting and getting engaged in film one, getting married in film two and having a baby in film three.

It's only logical then, to move onto something like The Royal Funeral, possibly for the Queen Mother, in A Christmas Prince 4, although the slightly more upbeat suggestion from Rose McIver is arguably more fitting in the cheesy and cheerful storyline.

It's a shame that they've already made Prince Richard the King of Aldovia as Netflix could easily have continued along with the William and Kate storyline by then having The Royal Coronation as A Christmas Prince 4 and then followed it up with A Christmas King the following year.

Poor planning on Netflix's part there.