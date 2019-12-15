Quick links

West Ham United fans react to Pablo Fornals' performance

West Ham United beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday evening.

West Ham United picked up a much-needed win on Saturday night, as they beat Southampton 1-0 away at St Mary's Stadium.

The Hammers had lost 3-1 at home to Arsenal on Monday night, meaning they had taken just five points from a possible 30.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini was under huge pressure heading into the game, and with both teams in need of the points, it was always going to be a tight game.

 

One goal was the difference, as Pablo Fornals knocked down a Robert Snodgrass cross to Sebastien Haller, who fired home the winner in the first half.

West Ham rode their luck at times but held on for the win and the clean sheet, giving Pellegrini a little breathing space as he attempts to keep hold of his job.

A number of West Ham players impressed, but for Fornals that's now three assists in his last four games, as he starts to live up to his price tag.

The Spaniard had a slow start to life in the Premier League after signing from Villarreal, with fans largely unconvinced after his first few months at the club.

However, fans now feel that the midfielder is really starting to improve, praising him for an 'amazing shift' against Southampton, believing that he is now getting better and better.

