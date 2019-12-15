West Ham United fans react to Pablo Fornals' performance

West Ham United beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday evening.

West Ham United picked up a much-needed win on Saturday night, as they beat Southampton 1-0 away at St Mary's Stadium.

The Hammers had lost 3-1 at home to Arsenal on Monday night, meaning they had taken just five points from a possible 30.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini was under huge pressure heading into the game, and with both teams in need of the points, it was always going to be a tight game.

One goal was the difference, as Pablo Fornals knocked down a Robert Snodgrass cross to Sebastien Haller, who fired home the winner in the first half.

West Ham rode their luck at times but held on for the win and the clean sheet, giving Pellegrini a little breathing space as he attempts to keep hold of his job.

A number of West Ham players impressed, but for Fornals that's now three assists in his last four games, as he starts to live up to his price tag.

The Spaniard had a slow start to life in the Premier League after signing from Villarreal, with fans largely unconvinced after his first few months at the club.

However, fans now feel that the midfielder is really starting to improve, praising him for an 'amazing shift' against Southampton, believing that he is now getting better and better.

Fornals is really starting to improve — Toby (@TobyWHUFC_) December 14, 2019

Thought Fornals put in an amazing shift today. Just needs a goal and I reckon we have ourselves the player we hoped for.#COYI #WHUFC — Finn MacLean (@FinnMacLean) December 14, 2019

Have to keep playing 2 up top now. Anderson comes in for Snodgrass. The rest stays the same. Fabianski back hopefully for the Palace game on Boxing Day. Fornals finding his feet very good to see. #COYI #WHUFC — Matthew Poysden (@MattPois) December 14, 2019

Fornals very decent again. Really growing into the team. Keep it up! #WHUFC — West Ham Rambles (@WestHamRambles) December 14, 2019

Just got back and still buzzing. Close but for me Fornals just shades it. Assist and never stopped running closing down right to the last. Also could of had a couple himself. — Hitchin Hammer 1895 (@CAH1895WHUFC) December 14, 2019

Pablo fornals has been part of my criticism this year. But the man has turned up in the last few weeks. Long may it continue #WHUFC — Steve Merry (@steve_merry7) December 14, 2019

4 Games. 3 Assists.



Fornals is really starting to show why we bought him. Looks so comfortable on the ball and fights hard to both win & keep possession. Unlucky not to get another assist and a goal last night, but no doubt he will continue to show his class. #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/GvejZuzFQn — West Ham News & Views (@WHUFC_News_6) December 15, 2019

People were very quick to write off Fornals, but 3 assists in 4 games, and being one of our best performers lately he’s starting to show his worth. Non stop movement off the ball and a great engine, he’s becoming an important player. #COYI — Andrew Cummings (@ac_cummings82) December 14, 2019

Fornals is getting better and better with each game #COYI — Typical Harry (@TypicalHarry_) December 14, 2019

Also.... dare I say this... Fornals is looking waaay better! #coyi — Dan. Dan Dan Dan. (@miloskibayeah) December 14, 2019

Great to see fornals finally hitting his stride, probably been our most creative player over the last few games. I think that’s 3 assists for him now. You can tell he really wants to do well here. #COYI — Sam (@WHUPedroAY) December 14, 2019

Last couple of games Fornals is beginning to show up #coyi — Paul Dellow (@RealPaulDellow) December 14, 2019