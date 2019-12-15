West Ham ace Michail Antonio mocks VAR after Southampton win

West Ham United beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday evening.

West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio turned in a man of the match performance against Southampton on Saturday evening, but he's enduring some bad luck with VAR.

The Hammers headed down to the South Coast on Saturday to take on Southampton, with under-fire boss Manuel Pellegrini under huge pressure to pick up a positive result.

Pellegrini got exactly what he wanted, as Sebastien Haller ended his goal drought in the first half, firing home from Pablo Fornals' knock-down.

That proved to be the winner for West Ham, but they did come so, so close to a second after the break, with Antonio finding the net.

The 29-year-old produced a trademark bulldozing run, with Jan Bednarek failing to clear the ball away, instead firing the ball at Antonio who just carried on going.

Antonio smashed the ball past Alex McCarthy to make it 2-0, but VAR ruled the goal out as the replays showed Bednarek's clearance hit Antonio on the hand.

A similar situation arose in West Ham's last win, as Antonio had a goal chalked off at Chelsea for handball too – and he took to Twitter last night to react.

Antonio suggested that these VAR decision are 'killing' him, before mocking the matter by showing himself with huge emoji hands whilst claiming he can't understand why he keeps getting goals ruled out.

These handball decisions are killing me, can’t work out why it keeps happening pic.twitter.com/tlnOn7W3mp — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) December 14, 2019