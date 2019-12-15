Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier display against Wolves

Subhankar Mondal
Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Serge Aurier played for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Serge Aurier against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aurier was in action for Tottenham in the Premier League game against Wolves away from home at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international right-back started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes.

 

According to WhoScored, the right-back had a pass accuracy of 71.9%, won one header, took 55 touches, attempted one dribble, and made three tackles, one interception and five clearances.

Tottenham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Aurier and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 13, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Positive result

Wolves are a good team and are playing well at the moment, and it was always going to be hard for Tottenham to win at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will be pleased with the result, as the North London outfit maintain their challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The race for the fourth and final Champions League spot in the Premier League table this campaign is wide open.

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action with Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch