Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier display against Wolves

Serge Aurier played for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Serge Aurier against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aurier was in action for Tottenham in the Premier League game against Wolves away from home at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international right-back started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes.

According to WhoScored, the right-back had a pass accuracy of 71.9%, won one header, took 55 touches, attempted one dribble, and made three tackles, one interception and five clearances.

Tottenham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Aurier and have criticised him on Twitter.

Aurier has had a disasteclass... I want to give him a chance.. but we really need a new RB... 90% of our mistakes stem from him — ze special wun (@R_THFC) December 15, 2019

Levy better start prepping his wallet for some spending in January... There is no way this team as is today will make top 4 end of the season if we don't get a LB, a better DM than Dier and a RB.. Say what you want but Aurier isn't cutting it #THFC #COYS — Le Sessegnon (@thabomariri) December 15, 2019

Aurier caught out of position every time. Not a great first half but we have the lead. Need to come out and get a second as quick as we can! #COYS — Matty Heneghan (@Matt_THFC95) December 15, 2019

Diego Jota is terrorising Serge Aurier, who’s obviously Spurs’ weak link in defence. In fact, Jan Vertonghen is also struggling to deal with Adama Traore from the other flank. Joao Moutinho single-handedly controls the midfield with ease. #WOLTOT #THFC — M. Radzi™ (@Radzi2805) December 15, 2019

This sissoko aurier Sanchez triangle is pure sunday league — ChrisEvs (@Chrisevs1979) December 15, 2019

Sell Sanchez and Dier. — ckc (@alsckc) December 15, 2019

Aurier is one of the worst at crossing the ball we have ever seen #THFC — Maurice (@MauriceBurnett) December 15, 2019

aurier cant cross anything — Goktug #MourinhoSZN (@GoktugTHFC) December 15, 2019

Positive result

Wolves are a good team and are playing well at the moment, and it was always going to be hard for Tottenham to win at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will be pleased with the result, as the North London outfit maintain their challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The race for the fourth and final Champions League spot in the Premier League table this campaign is wide open.