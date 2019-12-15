Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham fans react to Mauricio Pochettino speculation

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Mauricio Pochettino.

According to a report in The Daily Star, West Ham are interested in appointing former Tottenham boss Pochettino as their new manager.

It has been reported that the Hammers approached the Argentine, but he turned them down.

Pochettino is without a managerial job at the moment, having been relieved of his duties by West Ham’s London rivals Tottenham last month.

Below are some of the best comments:

Oh come on. I’m a huge Hammers fan but there is now way we could afford him AND there is no way he would want to come to us! — Steven Knightley (@StevenKnightley) December 13, 2019

Next week: Breaking news - David Moyes returns as West Ham boss — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) December 13, 2019

Yeah I believe that........NOT — Josh (@JoshVernege) December 13, 2019

This is the funniest thing i have read since.... last nights East Dunbartonshire election result!!!! — Mike Arkwright (@mrarkers) December 13, 2019

This is not going to happen. — Ben (@BenjiWHU) December 13, 2019

We are so embarrassing — Oliver Bruton (@olliebruton) December 13, 2019

Good joke tbf I laughed — Joe #EnicOut (@JoeGTHFC) December 13, 2019

Aaahahahah you made my day thank you — thfcb ® (@Griezmannation) December 13, 2019

No we don't. Stop believing the Daily Star. — Chris Burrell (@deanashtonsfoot) December 13, 2019

This is so bang on the money for West Ham. Cost cutting at its finest — ⚒Ben⚒ (@BenjiWHU) December 13, 2019

Hahahahahaha — Musa (@Musathfc28) December 13, 2019

Sticking with Manuel Pellegrini

True, results and performances so far this season have been underwhelming for West Ham, but there is no doubt that Pellegrini is a very good manager.

The West Ham chiefs do not tend to dismiss managers quickly and do give them time, and perhaps they should allow the former Manchester City boss a few more games, especially as the Hammers won in the Premier League this weekend.