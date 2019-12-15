Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham fans react to Mauricio Pochettino speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Mauricio Pochettino.

According to a report in The Daily Star, West Ham are interested in appointing former Tottenham boss Pochettino as their new manager.

It has been reported that the Hammers approached the Argentine, but he turned them down.

 

Pochettino is without a managerial job at the moment, having been relieved of his duties by West Ham’s London rivals Tottenham last month.

West Ham and Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Pochettino.

Below are some of the best comments:

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

Sticking with Manuel Pellegrini

True, results and performances so far this season have been underwhelming for West Ham, but there is no doubt that Pellegrini is a very good manager.

The West Ham chiefs do not tend to dismiss managers quickly and do give them time, and perhaps they should allow the former Manchester City boss a few more games, especially as the Hammers won in the Premier League this weekend.

West Ham Manager Manuel Pellegrini makes his point during the Premier League match between Southampton and West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 14th December 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch