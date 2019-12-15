Quick links

Steven Gerrard nearly fuming with Rangers' Borna Barisic

Shane Callaghan
Borna Barisic of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Borna Barisic of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers very nearly earned a telling-off from Steven Gerrard.

Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Steven Gerrard has told Rangers' official YouTube channel that he'll turn a blind eye to Borna Barisic's free kick late on in this afternoon's 2-0 win at Motherwell.

The Croatian left-back has been sublime for the Gers this season and nearly added another stunner to his collection by hitting the post from a dead-ball situation in the final minutes at Fir Park.

But Rangers were down to 10 men after Alfredo Morelos picked up a second yellow card for goading the home fans after making it 2-0.

And Gerrard has admitted that he would have 'lost control' with Barisic had it been 2-1 and he went for goal, rather than running down the clock.

 

He said: "With a couple of minutes on the clock I'm expecting us to go into the corner, and [show] game management and experience.

"If it was 2-1 I would've lost control and I'd have had a go at him, but 2-0 with two minutes to go I'll turn a blind eye to that."

Gerrard is right to turn a blind eye to it. Digging out Barisic over that would've been exceptionally harsh, given Rangers' advantage at the time.

Plus, when you have a left foot like his then you can never really blame him for going for goal.

Borna Barisic of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

