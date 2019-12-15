Steven Gerrard nearly fuming with Rangers' Borna Barisic

Borna Barisic of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers very nearly earned a telling-off from Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard has told Rangers' official YouTube channel that he'll turn a blind eye to Borna Barisic's free kick late on in this afternoon's 2-0 win at Motherwell.

The Croatian left-back has been sublime for the Gers this season and nearly added another stunner to his collection by hitting the post from a dead-ball situation in the final minutes at Fir Park.

But Rangers were down to 10 men after Alfredo Morelos picked up a second yellow card for goading the home fans after making it 2-0.

And Gerrard has admitted that he would have 'lost control' with Barisic had it been 2-1 and he went for goal, rather than running down the clock.

He said: "With a couple of minutes on the clock I'm expecting us to go into the corner, and [show] game management and experience.

"If it was 2-1 I would've lost control and I'd have had a go at him, but 2-0 with two minutes to go I'll turn a blind eye to that."

Gerrard is right to turn a blind eye to it. Digging out Barisic over that would've been exceptionally harsh, given Rangers' advantage at the time.

Plus, when you have a left foot like his then you can never really blame him for going for goal.