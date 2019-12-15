Steven Gerrard hails Rangers' Scott Arfield

Scott Arfield dazzled for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

Steven Gerrard has singled out Rangers' midfielder Scott Arfield for praise after tweaking his position in recent games.

The Gers won 2-0 at Motherwell this afternoon to move above Celtic - who can reclaim top spot by beating Hibernian - in the Scottish Premiership table.

Arfield has been one of Rangers' most improved players as of late after Gerrard switched him and Joe Aribo's roles.

And the light Blues boss was full of praise for the Scot at full-time this afternoon.

He told the club's YouTube channel: "We've moved Scott back down a line. We're playing him facing the opposition goal rather than his back to goal.

"He's took to that right-side position really, really well. Three strong performances on the spin. He's got amazing quality when he needs it as well."

Arfield has definitely improved in a big way and once he starts adding goals to his game, he'll be even better.

The 31-year-old has only managed three goals across all competitions for Rangers this season.

It isn't a bad return, but it isn't a great one either considering he netted 11 in the Premiership last season alone.