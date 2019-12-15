Quick links

Rangers

Steven Gerrard hails Rangers' Scott Arfield

Shane Callaghan
Scott Arfield of Rangers (C), is congratulated by Alfredo Morelos after scoring a goal in the second half of the game during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scott Arfield dazzled for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

Odsonne Edouard of CelChristopher Jullien of Celtic battles for possession with Scott Arfield of Rangers FC during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park...

Steven Gerrard has singled out Rangers' midfielder Scott Arfield for praise after tweaking his position in recent games.

The Gers won 2-0 at Motherwell this afternoon to move above Celtic - who can reclaim top spot by beating Hibernian - in the Scottish Premiership table.

Subscribe

Arfield has been one of Rangers' most improved players as of late after Gerrard switched him and Joe Aribo's roles.

And the light Blues boss was full of praise for the Scot at full-time this afternoon.

 

He told the club's YouTube channel: "We've moved Scott back down a line. We're playing him facing the opposition goal rather than his back to goal.

"He's took to that right-side position really, really well. Three strong performances on the spin. He's got amazing quality when he needs it as well."

Arfield has definitely improved in a big way and once he starts adding goals to his game, he'll be even better.

The 31-year-old has only managed three goals across all competitions for Rangers this season.

It isn't a bad return, but it isn't a great one either considering he netted 11 in the Premiership last season alone.

Scott Arfield of Rangers FC and Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu of BSC Young Boys battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and Rangers FC at Stade de...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch