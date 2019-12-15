Reports: West Ham want Roberto Martinez after he rejected Arsenal talks

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Roberto Martinez.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham United are interested in Belgium boss Roberto Martinez – and The Mirror claim he has rejected talks with Arsenal.

It's claimed that the Hammers are still considering sacking boss Manuel Pellegrini, despite Saturday's 1-0 away win at Southampton.

Martinez is believed to be one of five candidates being eyed, alongside Carlo Ancelotti, Chris Hughton, David Moyes and Eddie Howe, with West Ham eyeing up potential alternatives.

West Ham may well hope to lure the Spaniard back to the Premier League for the first time since losing his job at Everton in 2016, but it seems Arsenal have had little luck.

Martinez has allegedly snubbed Arsenal's offer of holding formal talks about the vacancy there following Unai Emery's exit, as he instead thinks he can win EURO 2020 with Belgium and has some reservations about the backing he would receive from the Arsenal hierarchy.

It seems unlikely that the West Ham job would be any more appealing then, and a strong EURO 2020 may actually put him in an even stronger position to land a top Premier League job.

Martinez has rebuilt his reputation in charge of Belgium, leading them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup when many laughed at him landing the job just months after being booted out of Everton.

West Ham's interest seems ambitious, and with no vacancy for him to take, we're not expecting to see him in charge of the Hammers any time soon – but expect him to be a man in demand in 2020.