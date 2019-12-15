Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace facing competition for Nathan Ferguson

West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson is reportedly wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace among other clubs.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are facing competition for West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson from AC Milan, Hamburg and Marseille.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Premier League duo Tottenham and Palace are interested in signing Ferguson in the summer of 2020 when he will become a free agent.

However, according to the report, Italian club Milan, German outfit Hamburg and French side Marseille are also looking at the 19-year-old defender.

The report has claimed that Milan were VIP guests during West Brom’s game against Wigan Athletic on Wednesday evening.

It has also been reported that Hamburg and Marseille had senior scouts at the Championship game to watch Ferguson.

In demand

Ferguson is a very talented and promising young defender, and given his performances so far this season, there is no surprise that he is reportedly wanted by so many clubs.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-20 international has scored one goal and provided one assist in 18 Championship matches for the Baggies so far this campaign.

The youngster would be a very good signing for Tottenham or Palace, especially on a compensation fee, but the attraction to play for Milan or Marseille is obvious.