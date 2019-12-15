Report: Tottenham fighting Newcastle for Jarrod Bowen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly back in for Hull City's Jarrod Bowen.

According to The Chronicle, Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to sign Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, challenging Newcastle United.

It's claimed that Bowen is being watched by 'most of the Premier League', and whilst Newcastle would love to reunite him with Steve Bruce, Spurs are keen to sign him.

Hull will allegedly make it difficult for anybody to sign Bowen in January, seemingly ready to demand huge money despite the winger's contract situation.

Bowen's current deal expires at the end of the season, but Hull can activate a one-year option in the deal to keep him until 2021, which does give them slightly more power.

Bowen, 22, has already smashed 15 goals and four assists in 22 games for Hull this season, continuing his ridiculous goalscoring record having hit 37 goals in his previous two seasons for the Tigers.

A dangerous left-footed winger who predominantly plays on the right flank, Bowen looks to have a huge future, and he would be some addition for Newcastle.

Pairing up the skilful Allan Saint-Maximin with goal machine Bowen out wide would make Newcastle very dangerous, whilst Bruce knows him well having overseen his move to Hull in 2014.

Tottenham are a real threat though, given that they can offer European football, playing at one of the best stadiums in the world and for Jose Mourinho.

The Sun reported last January that Spurs wanted Bowen under Mauricio Pochettino but no deal happened, and it remains to be seen whether they fare any better with their pursuit under Mourinho.