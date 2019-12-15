Quick links

Report: Stoke City value West Ham United target Jack Butland at £20m

Jack Butland (1) of Stoke City looks on as Joe Lolley (23) of Nottingham Forest scores a goal to make it 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Nottingham Forest...
Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has been linked with West Ham United.

Jack Butland of Stoke City kicks the ball down field during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Stoke City at KCOM Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Hull, England.

According to The Daily Mail, Stoke City want £20 million as transfer fee for Jack Butland amid interest from West Ham United.

It has been reported that West Ham have considered making a loan offer for Butland, but Championship club Stoke will turn it down.

The report has also claimed that the Potters value the 26-year-old England international goalkeeper at £20 million.

 

Unnecessary expensive signing

Butland is a very good goalkeeper, and it is only a matter of time before a Premier League club sign him from Stoke.

However, West Ham are actually not in need of the former Birmingham City custodian.

True, the Hammers could do with an experienced and quality goalkeeper, but £20 million for him in the middle of the season is too expensive.

After all, Lukasz Fabianski will recover from his injury, and once he does, he will reclaim his place in manager Manuel Pellegrini’s starting lineup.

West Ham are 15th in the Premier League table at the moment with 19 points from 17 matches.

Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham United goes off injured during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Bournemouth,...

