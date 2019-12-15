Report: Stoke City value West Ham United target Jack Butland at £20m

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has been linked with West Ham United.

According to The Daily Mail, Stoke City want £20 million as transfer fee for Jack Butland amid interest from West Ham United.

It has been reported that West Ham have considered making a loan offer for Butland, but Championship club Stoke will turn it down.

The report has also claimed that the Potters value the 26-year-old England international goalkeeper at £20 million.

Unnecessary expensive signing

Butland is a very good goalkeeper, and it is only a matter of time before a Premier League club sign him from Stoke.

However, West Ham are actually not in need of the former Birmingham City custodian.

True, the Hammers could do with an experienced and quality goalkeeper, but £20 million for him in the middle of the season is too expensive.

After all, Lukasz Fabianski will recover from his injury, and once he does, he will reclaim his place in manager Manuel Pellegrini’s starting lineup.

West Ham are 15th in the Premier League table at the moment with 19 points from 17 matches.