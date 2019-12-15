Quick links

Report: Rangers still tracking Eamonn Brophy

Rangers are reportedly keen on bringing Eamonn Brophy to Ibrox.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers have been maintaining an interest in Kilmarnock attacker Eamonn Brophy ahead of the January transfer window.

It's stated that Brophy has received attention from the Gers in recent months, with Steven Gerrard's men seemingly keeping tabs on him this season.

This isn't the first time Rangers have been linked with Brophy, as TEAMtalk suggested Rangers were keen back in May, before also suggesting they were plotting a bid back in August.

 

Rangers maintaining that interest maybe isn't a huge shock, but Brophy hasn't been in great form this season having hit just four goals for Angelo Alessio this term.

The report does note that Preston North End are keen too, with boss Alex Neil keen to reunite with his former Hamilton Academical attacker, so Rangers will have to decide in January whether to challenge the Lilywhites.

Brophy, 23, has a Scotland cap to his name and did hit 20 goals in his first two seasons with Killie, meaning there is at least some talent there.

He has versatility to play out wide or up front, and could offer an option behind Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe whilst reuniting with Greg Stewart having thrived together at Killie last season.

Still, Rangers fans may hope that Gerrard and co aim a little higher than ex-Celtic youngster Brophy, whose form this season has to be a concern.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

