Report: Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham wanted by Middlesbrough and Birmingham City

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is on the radar of Middlesbrough and Birmingham City in the Championship in England, according to The Daily Mail.

Foderingham is out of contract at Rangers at the end of the season and is essentially a squad player under manager Steven Gerrard.

With Allan McGregor having firmly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for Rangers, the 28-year-old has struggled for playing time.

According to The Daily Mail, Middlesbrough are looking at the former Swindon Town goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Darren Randolph, who is wanted by Premier League outfit West Ham United.

It has also been reported that Birmingham have expressed interest in the former Fulham prospect.

Leaving Rangers

Given that Foderingham is only going to warm the substitutes’ bench, it would make sense for the goalkeeper to leave Rangers in the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough and Birmingham are big clubs in England, and a move to Boro or the Blues would not be a bad career move for the goalkeeper.