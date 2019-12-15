Report: Newcastle still keen on Granit Xhaka, move looks unlikely

Newcastle United continue to be linked with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are still in the hunt for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, but their hopes of a deal have somewhat decreased.

It's suggested that Newcastle are eyeing up possible loan additions, and Xhaka is described as a 'possible option' having been linked earlier this season.

However, it's also claimed that the chances of a deal have decreased given that Arsenal have sacked Unai Emery and should have a new manager in place.

That will give Xhaka a chance to impress another manager, whilst his relationship with Arsenal fans is on the mend after his infamous incident against Crystal Palace in October.

The Swiss midfielder was seen remonstrating with fans as he was substituted, reacting angrily to jeers from supporters who were slating his performance.

Emery took him out of the side, and a move away looked to be on the cards, with Newcastle boss Steve Bruce keen to offer him a loan escape to St James' Park.

Fabian Schar – Xhaka's international teammate – had allegedly been recommending a move to Tyneside, but Xhaka is now back in the Arsenal starting line-up under Freddie Ljungberg.

Newcastle may still be hoping for the best, but it does now look unlikely that Xhaka will be available in January, meaning Bruce and co need to have other midfield options in mind.