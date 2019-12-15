Report: Manchester City planning move for Liverpool target Jadon Sancho

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester City are planning to make a move for Liverpool and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho.

It has been reported that City are interested in re-signing Sancho from German club Borussia Dortmund.

The report has also credited Liverpool and United with interest in the 19-year-old, who left the Citizens for Dortmund in 2017.

It has been further stated that the England international winger is willing to go back to City.

Big signing for any club

Sancho is one of the best and most talented young attacking players in Europe, and the 19-year-old would be a very good signing for City, Liverpool or United.

While City and Liverpool look good in the attacking department, a player of Sancho’s quality and potential will make them much better and give them another option.

However, with Liverpool set to sign Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg, as reported by The Mirror, the Reds may not feel the need to splash big on Sancho just yet, which could give City and United less competition.

According to WhoScored, Sancho has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 13 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund so far this season, and has scored two goals and provided two assists in the Champions League.