Report: Lampard wants to sign Leeds loanee Ben White in January

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for Leeds loanee Ben White.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, who is currently on loan at Leeds United.

It's claimed that Frank Lampard is a fan of White, and wants to try and tempt Brighton into selling White in January now Chelsea's transfer ban has been lifted.

Brighton allegedly planned to leave White at Elland Road until the end of the season, but Chelsea are hoping that a move of around £25million could just tempt them.

White would seemingly head straight into the Chelsea first-team setup should a deal go through, and his eligibility for the Champions League is thought to be a boost.

Chelsea may not be alone though, as The Chronicle recently noted that Liverpool and Newcastle United are also keen, meaning Brighton could be inundated with offers.

Fending off Liverpool may be a battle if they do make a move, given how strong they look under Jurgen Klopp, and how defensive injuries mean that he could actually get a shot to play at Anfield.

For Leeds, it would undoubtedly be a huge blow. White, 22, has impressed as a ball-playing centre back under Marcelo Bielsa, stepping into Pontus Jansson's role brilliantly.

Losing him mid-season would be so disappointing, but hopefully White at least sees out the season and attempts to win promotion with the Whites before assessing his future come the end of the campaign.