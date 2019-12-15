Report: Everton board discuss move for Mikel Arteta

Everton are reportedly considering a move for Manchester City's Mikel Arteta.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton decision-makers have talked 'at length' about making Manchester City assistant boss Mikel Arteta their new boss.

It's claimed that the Everton board have yet to really settle on their top choice to replace Marco Silva, who was sacked earlier this month.

However, they have now identified Arteta as a potential candidate, with board members discussing the possibility of a move for the Spaniard.

Arteta is also being linked with Arsenal, and it's noted that Everton could face a battle with the Gunners for him, but Everton director of football Marcel Brands has a strong relationship with City counterpart Txiki Begiristain, which could help.

Arteta, 37, became an Everton favourite in his playing days, first joining on loan from Real Sociedad in 2005 before joining permanently just months later.

The former midfielder racked up more than 200 appearances for Everton, scoring 34 goals for the club before leaving to join Arsenal in 2011.

If he has offers from those two former clubs, Arteta may be spoilt for choice, though you could argue that Everton may actually have more spending power than the Gunners right now.

Whilst he has worked closely with Pep Guardiola at City, Arteta is inexperienced as a manager, and could be a gamble for either side, but after years of instability in the dugout, Everton fans may appreciate one of their own being given a chance to cut his teeth as a manager and become a long-term solution at Goodison Park.