Report: Celtic move for Andraz Sporar given green light, but there's big competition

Celtic continue to be linked with Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar.

According to the Daily Record, Slovan Bratislava will allow striker Andraz Sporar to leave the club in January amid interest from Celtic.

It's claimed that Slovan chairman Ivan Kmotric won't stand in Sporar's way if a good offer comes in for him to join a big European side, with Celtic seemingly considered in that bracket.

The Bhoys have Sporar on their radar as they pursue a new striker, and it's believed that they actually watched him in action against Braga on Thursday night.

Sporar would allegedly cost around £5million, and whilst Celtic have the green light to make a move, there's a problem for the Bhoys as they allegedly face a battle with clubs from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - which could be more appealing than a move to Scotland.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form this season having hit 20 goals in 26 games for Slovan Bratislava, five of which have come in the Europa League group stage as he shows his quality on a bigger stage.

He has previously earned a big move elsewhere having left Olimpija Ljubljana for Basel in 2016, but he struggled there and headed off to Slovakia in 2018.

If Celtic did sign Sporar, it would bizarrely be the second straight January transfer window in which they'll have signed a striker from Slovakian football having raided Dunajska Streda for Vakoun Issouf Bayo in the last January window.

Celtic would be hoping that Sporar enjoys a little more success, and after 57 goals in 74 games for Slovan, there's a fair chance he would be a more Celtic-ready player than Bayo.