Report: Celtic block Stoke City bid for Lewis Morgan

Celtic have reportedly told Stoke City to forget about a move for Lewis Morgan.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have blocked Stoke City's attempts to sign playmaker Lewis Morgan on loan in January.

It's claimed that new Potters boss Michael O'Neill wanted to bring Morgan to England as he seeks to add some creativity to his side, with a loan move in mind.

However, he's allegedly been told by Celtic director of football Nicky Hammond that Morgan will not be leaving Celtic on loan in January.

That doesn't necessarily rule out a permanent move away, but Morgan himself feels strongly about staying put at Celtic and prove himself under Neil Lennon, so a move seems unlikely.

Morgan went out on loan last January by joining Sunderland, and he has managed to make 18 appearances under Lennon so far this season.

The 23-year-old has picked up two goals and three assists, whilst he has even featured as a makeshift striker of late, which hasn't always gone down well with fans.

Fans recently criticised Lennon's decision to play Morgan up front, and even wanted him gone after a disappointing showing against CFR Cluj on Thursday evening.

It seems that those Celtic fans may have to accept that Morgan isn't keen to leave Parkhead any time soon, and Hammond's stance when Stoke came calling seems to suggest he will have a role under Lennon moving forward.