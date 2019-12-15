Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display today

Ryan Kent was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers today.

Ryan Kent of Rangers



Ryan Kent was brilliant for Rangers during his loan spell from Liverpool last season, and there was no surprise that manager Steven Gerrard decided to sign the winger on a permanent contract in the summer of 2019.

Rangers fans were delighted to see the winger back at Ibrox, but things are not going so well for the winger.

There have been injury problems for the 23-year-old, and when the former England Under-20 international has played, he has not been great.

Kent was in action for Rangers against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon, and once again, the winger failed to do much of note.

Although the winger tried hard, some of his moves and passes simply did not come off, and some Rangers fans were not impressed, as shown in the posts on Twitter below.

Kent’s touch has been poor the last few games.....needs to sharpen up a bit and start making better decisions/passes — Craig Ross Davenport (@CraigRossDaven1) December 15, 2019

Nearly 25mins in and I don't see much from Rangers to break down this Bunch of hatchet men other than Long balls. Goldson shaky again. This is the game Kent needs to grab by the neck. Far too slow — Ray Stantz (@McCoistAndy) December 15, 2019

Kamara and kent are frustrating the life out me here — RangersViews (@RANGERSviews82) December 15, 2019

Another game where Kent has been very sloppy and ineffective. — Mr rangers (@SirRangers) December 15, 2019

Half time. Motherwell are disgusting and the officials are brutal. But we are still not taking our chances and at 1-0 there is still a lot of work to be done. Nothing coming off for Kent. We must start being more clinical when chances come. — BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) December 15, 2019

Comfy enough 1st half from Rangers but need more from Kent and Aribo. Just no happening for Kent recently — Willie Campbell (@williec2811) December 15, 2019

Very comfortable first half. Should be more than 1 in front though.



Need alot more from Kent & Aribo, all our creative play is coming from the fullbacks.



Motherwell should easily going in at HT with 10 men. Just the norm though — Rangers Daft (@RangersDaft55) December 15, 2019

Pressure on Celtic

Rangers won 2-0 against Motherwell, thanks to goals from Nikola Katic and Alfredo Morelos, who was sent off in the 71st minute.

With Celtic in action this afternoon, the Gers have now piled the pressure on the Hoops to win their game in the Scottish Premiership.