Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display today

Ryan Kent was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers today.

Ryan Kent was brilliant for Rangers during his loan spell from Liverpool last season, and there was no surprise that manager Steven Gerrard decided to sign the winger on a permanent contract in the summer of 2019.

Rangers fans were delighted to see the winger back at Ibrox, but things are not going so well for the winger.

There have been injury problems for the 23-year-old, and when the former England Under-20 international has played, he has not been great.

 

Kent was in action for Rangers against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon, and once again, the winger failed to do much of note.

Although the winger tried hard, some of his moves and passes simply did not come off, and some Rangers fans were not impressed, as shown in the posts on Twitter below.

Pressure on Celtic

Rangers won 2-0 against Motherwell, thanks to goals from Nikola Katic and Alfredo Morelos, who was sent off in the 71st minute.

With Celtic in action this afternoon, the Gers have now piled the pressure on the Hoops to win their game in the Scottish Premiership.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

