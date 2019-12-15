QPR fans praise Tottenham Hotspur-owned Luke Amos yet again

Luke Amos is on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Tottenham Hotspur.

Luke Amos has had injury problems during his loan spell at Queens Park Rangers so far this season, but the Tottenham Hotspur-owned midfielder is playing well at the moment.

The 22-year-old played well for QPR against Birmingham City in midweek, and his performance was praised by the London club’s fans, as reported on HITC Sport.

On Saturday afternoon, the midfielder - signed on loan from Premier League outfit Tottenham in the summer transfer window - started for QPR in their Championship game against Barnsley away from home.

Although Mark Warburton’s side lost 5-3, the performance of the youngster was very encouraging, as he scored two goals.

According to WhoScored, Amos took two shots and both ended in goals, had a pass accuracy of 60.5%, won two headers, took 65 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made five tackles, one interception and one clearance.

So far this season, the midfielder has made 10 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Rangers so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

QPR fans were impressed with the display produced by Amos and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Amos been our only decent player — Alex (@qprAL27) December 14, 2019

There’s hope! If we can only score without allowing them to get a fourth and tie this up. Amos having himself a day. Let’s go! — just Drew (@just_drewski) December 14, 2019

luke amos doesn’t deserve this https://t.co/bFCeVPbyfJ — lydia (@lydsQPR) December 14, 2019

Disgraceful. Just happy for Amos and Chair who have both deserved a goal for a while — Ryan Dawson (@_RyanQPR_) December 14, 2019

To concede 5 goals against bottom of the league after such impressive defensive performances past two games is absolutely gutting and embarrassing. Hard to find any positives today bar the goals from Amos and Chair. #QPR — Oli (@oliqpr) December 14, 2019