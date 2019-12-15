Quick links

QPR fans praise Tottenham Hotspur-owned Luke Amos yet again

Sammy Ameobi of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at...
Luke Amos is on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Tottenham Hotspur.

Luke Amos of QPR tackles 22 - Andre Ayew of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on August...

Luke Amos has had injury problems during his loan spell at Queens Park Rangers so far this season, but the Tottenham Hotspur-owned midfielder is playing well at the moment.

The 22-year-old played well for QPR against Birmingham City in midweek, and his performance was praised by the London club’s fans, as reported on HITC Sport.

On Saturday afternoon, the midfielder - signed on loan from Premier League outfit Tottenham in the summer transfer window - started for QPR in their Championship game against Barnsley away from home.

 

Although Mark Warburton’s side lost 5-3, the performance of the youngster was very encouraging, as he scored two goals.

According to WhoScored, Amos took two shots and both ended in goals, had a pass accuracy of 60.5%, won two headers, took 65 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made five tackles, one interception and one clearance.

So far this season, the midfielder has made 10 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Rangers so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

QPR fans were impressed with the display produced by Amos and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Stoke City's Jordan Cousins and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers at Bet365 Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Stoke...

 

 

 

 

 

Sammy Ameobi of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

