Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bounce back from the defeat to Bayern Munich when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is likely to make a number of changes to his team that lost to Bayern in Germany in the Champions League in midweek.

Ryan Sessegnon scored on his Champions League debut for Tottenham, but the 19-year-old - who can operate as a left-back or as a left-winger - is likely to be dropped to the substitutes’ bench in a ruthless decision from Mourinho,

England international left-back Danny Rose could also be dropped, but Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko should retain their places in defensive midfield.

Harry Kane will be back in the team, and the England international striker will lead the line again, but a disappointing performance from Christian Eriksen against Bayern is likely to see him taken out of the starting lineup, with Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min playing in attacking midfield.

This is how Tottenham are likely to line up on Sunday.