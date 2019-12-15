Paul Merson comments on Arsenal caretaker-manager Freddie Ljungberg

Freddie Ljungberg is in charge of Arsenal at the moment.

Paul Merson has stated in The Daily Star what he would be shocked if Arsenal appointed Freddie Ljungberg as their next permanent manager.

The former Arsenal star,, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, does not believe that Ljungberg will be given the managerial role at the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis.

The former Sweden international winger has been made the caretaker-manager of the Gunners following the departure of Unai Emery.

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “Will Freddie get it full time? No chance. I’d be shocked if that happens. I think they want a big name. But they might have trouble finding one.”

Unlikely managerial candidate

Ljungberg does not have managerial experience, and results and performances of Arsenal under him have not been exactly great.

It is hard to see the Gunners hand the managerial role on a permanent basis to the 42-year-old.

Back in action

Arsenal are back in action on Sunday evening when they take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League.

The Gunners will head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Standard Liege away from home in Belgium in the Europa League.