Patrick Bamford comments on his Leeds United substitution

Patrick Bamford scored twice for Leeds United against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has admitted to BBC Radio Leeds that he was disappointed to have been substituted against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Bamford scored twice for Leeds in their 3-3 draw with Cardiff at Elland Road in the Championship.

The 26-year-old former Nottingham Forest and Chelsea prospect scored his first goal after just eight minutes and then from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute.

The striker was substituted in the 77th minute, with Arsenal-owned striker Eddie Nketiah coming on in his place.

Leeds looked set to win the match at that stage, and Bamford has admitted that he thought that it was all done in terms of a positive result.

The former Middlesbrough striker has also admitted that he was “disappointed” at being substituted.

Bamford said on BBC Radio Leeds: “To be honest, as I was going off, I was a bit tired and I was a bit disappointed because obviously I wanted to get a hat-trick and stuff, but going off, I thought, ‘The game’s done. We have won. We can be happy. I can go and watch the rest of the game.’ Then it turns around.”

Stats

Bamford has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 22 Championship appearances for Leeds so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 47 points from 22 matches, two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.