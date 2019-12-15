'Not the finished article': Patrick Bamford makes admission about Leeds

Leeds United lost their seven-match winning streak on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford has told LUTV that Saturday's implosion against Cardiff City is a reminder that Leeds United aren't the 'finished article' just yet.

The Whites somehow surrendered a three-goal lead against Neil Harris's side with half-an-hour to play at Elland Road yesterday.

Leeds went into the game on the back of a seven-match winning streak which had given them an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.

But Bamford, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], has told the club's online channel that the manner of this capitulation indicates that he and his team-mates aren't as good as they thought.

He said: "We're not the finished article and I think it might be a blessing in disguise. I know we've been on a great winning run but we can't let that happen again. It shows us we're not the finished article. We should know how to see out a game like that."

Bamford is right in saying that Leeds aren't the finished article, but Marcelo Bielsa's substitutions did the team no favours.

The Leeds hitman was on a hat-trick when Bielsa swapped him for Eddie Nketiah on 77 minutes, when United were 3-1 up.

The hosts could and probably would have scored more had Bamford stayed on, but the bottom line is that Bielsa's side remain 10 points clear of third place and in the context, this isn't a disaster.