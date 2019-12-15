Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Not the finished article': Patrick Bamford makes admission about Leeds

Patrick Bamford of Middlesborough arrives prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Middlesbrough and Accrington Stanley at Riverside Stadium on January 28, 2017 in...
Leeds United lost their seven-match winning streak on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford (L) of Leeds United takes a penalty kick to score the third goal of his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on...

Patrick Bamford has told LUTV that Saturday's implosion against Cardiff City is a reminder that Leeds United aren't the 'finished article' just yet.

The Whites somehow surrendered a three-goal lead against Neil Harris's side with half-an-hour to play at Elland Road yesterday.

Leeds went into the game on the back of a seven-match winning streak which had given them an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.

But Bamford, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], has told the club's online channel that the manner of this capitulation indicates that he and his team-mates aren't as good as they thought.

 

He said: "We're not the finished article and I think it might be a blessing in disguise. I know we've been on a great winning run but we can't let that happen again. It shows us we're not the finished article. We should know how to see out a game like that."

Bamford is right in saying that Leeds aren't the finished article, but Marcelo Bielsa's substitutions did the team no favours.

The Leeds hitman was on a hat-trick when Bielsa swapped him for Eddie Nketiah on 77 minutes, when United were 3-1 up.

The hosts could and probably would have scored more had Bamford stayed on, but the bottom line is that Bielsa's side remain 10 points clear of third place and in the context, this isn't a disaster.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring the opening goal with fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

