Nathan Ake comments on future amid Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea speculation

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Everton are reportedly interested in Nathan Ake.

Nathan Ake has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and there is no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Chelsea are reportedly interested in the Bournemouth central defender.

A player in demand

The 24-year-old joined Bournemouth from Chelsea in 2017 on a permanent contract for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £20 million after a loan spell at the Cherries.

According to Sky Sports, the Blues have a £40 million buy-back clause to sign the defender, with The Mirror reporting that Chelsea and City are interested in him.

Sky Sports has claimed that Tottenham and Everton are interested in the former Chelsea defender and see him as "a future star”.

Comments on his future

Ake has responded to speculation on his future, and while he has said that he is happy at Bournemouth for the time being, the Dutchman has suggested that he could be open to a move.

The defender has also raved about Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and is impressed with the work he has done at the Blues so far.

Ake told Sky Sports: “I love Bournemouth. The place where we live is amazing. It's so chilled and nice, and also the club itself is a family club. Especially as a young player to come here, it's a perfect fit.

"I don't like to look too far ahead normally, I see it season-by-season or game-by-game. We will see what happens. I don't like to go too much ahead of time.”

The defender added: "Yeah, 100 per cent [I have been impressed]. With the transfer ban, they couldn't buy anyone, so they used the youth players and they have done fantastically. It's so good to see and I'm so happy for everyone who is playing now.

"Everyone could always see Frank Lampard would become a head coach. The way he was as a player, always trying to help people and on everyone's case. I'm very happy for Chelsea."

Chelsea have advantage

With Ake clearly being so impressed with Lampard and Chelsea reportedly having a buyback clause, the Blues do seem to have advantage over Tottenham and Everton.