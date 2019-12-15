Quick links

Millwall fans in stitches over Leeds implosion

Shane Callaghan
Neil Harris manager of Millwall looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Millwall and Fulham at The Den on September 25, 2018 in London, England.
The old Millwall manager oversaw a big comeback against Leeds United yesterday.

Dark Clouds form over Elland road as First Division football becomes a reality during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Leeds United and Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on May...

Some Millwall fans on Twitter are goading Leeds United over Saturday's capitulation.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were leading 3-0 with half-an-hour to play against Cardiff City at Elland Road yesterday.

But somehow, Cardiff scored three goals and wound up leaving Leeds with a 3-3 draw, having also had a man sent off prior to their equaliser.

The Bluebirds are managed by former Millwall boss Neil Harris, who has become a villainous figure among fans of the West Yorkshire club in recent years.

 

Leeds had often struggled away to the Lions, and here's how fans of the London club reacted to their old boss getting one over on the Whites.

Despite the two dropped points, there's no reason to panic at Leeds.

Bielsa's troops remain second in the Championship and, more importantly, they have a 10-point cushion between themselves and third place.

Barring a major upset, United will be winning Premier League promotion come May, while Millwall are only three points off the playoff themselves.

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

