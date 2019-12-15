Millwall fans in stitches over Leeds implosion

The old Millwall manager oversaw a big comeback against Leeds United yesterday.

Some Millwall fans on Twitter are goading Leeds United over Saturday's capitulation.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were leading 3-0 with half-an-hour to play against Cardiff City at Elland Road yesterday.

But somehow, Cardiff scored three goals and wound up leaving Leeds with a 3-3 draw, having also had a man sent off prior to their equaliser.

The Bluebirds are managed by former Millwall boss Neil Harris, who has become a villainous figure among fans of the West Yorkshire club in recent years.

Leeds had often struggled away to the Lions, and here's how fans of the London club reacted to their old boss getting one over on the Whites.

Leeds must hate him! — Yvonne M (@YvonneM28) December 14, 2019

Harris just loves mugging off Leeds don't he — Lee Dolby II (@MillwallDolbs2) December 14, 2019

So happy for Harris — Millwall Alex (@millwallalex78) December 14, 2019

You can take Neil Harris out of Millwall, but you can't take the Millwall out of Neil Harris. His 10-man Cardiff City side have come from 3-0 down after 60 minutes to draw 3-3 against Leeds at Elland Road. — Jake Sanders (@JakeSanders92) December 14, 2019

Super Neil Harris pic.twitter.com/zzc4ZMzKGB — Ben Morgan (@BenMillwallMorg) December 14, 2019

Neil Harris doing wonders for Millwall and the rest of the league still — LucasMFC (@LucasMFC_) December 14, 2019

You’ll never beat Neil Harris — JJ (@Llawllim41) December 14, 2019

Despite the two dropped points, there's no reason to panic at Leeds.

Bielsa's troops remain second in the Championship and, more importantly, they have a 10-point cushion between themselves and third place.

Barring a major upset, United will be winning Premier League promotion come May, while Millwall are only three points off the playoff themselves.