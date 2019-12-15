Quick links

Michael Brown spots argument between Everton stars

Shane Callaghan
Jordan Pickford of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Seamus Coleman and Everton's Jordan Pickford had a bit of an argument this afternoon.

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson (L) and Jordan Pickford of Everton celebrate victory following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on...

Michael Brown has revealed that he witnessed Seamus Coleman rip into Everton team-mate Jordan Pickford during the first half of this afternoon's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

The Toffees, under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, nearly fell behind inside the first 15 minutes when Daniel James broke through and fired wide of Pickford's post.

Coleman, the Everton captain, looked furious with his team-mate, and Brown has said on BBC Sport that the right-back feels that Pickford should have gone to claim the ball.

He said: "What a let off for Everton. Seamus Coleman and Jordan Pickford are having a right row about who should have gone for that.

 

"The Everton captain is giving his goalkeeper a right ticking off. Everton are lucky there that Daniel James shot wide because that could have been a big mistake."

Whose fault was it? We'll never know, and it didn't lead to a goal so Everton won't really care right now.

Ferguson's side took the lead at the break when Victor Lindelof tapped into his own net by mistake after David de Gea missed a cross.

And it looked like the Goodison Park side would be heading back to Merseyside with a second successive win under the big Scot, but Mason Greenwood levelled up for the hosts with a fine finish on 77 minutes.

It's turning into a very decent audition from Ferguson, whose first game resulted in a 3-1 win over Chelsea last week. The more good results that the Merseyside outfit pick up, the harder it'll be to overlook him for the permanent role.

Jordan Pickford (L) and Seamus Coleman of Everton speak after the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on September 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

