Michael Brown spots argument between Everton stars

Seamus Coleman and Everton's Jordan Pickford had a bit of an argument this afternoon.

Michael Brown has revealed that he witnessed Seamus Coleman rip into Everton team-mate Jordan Pickford during the first half of this afternoon's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

The Toffees, under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, nearly fell behind inside the first 15 minutes when Daniel James broke through and fired wide of Pickford's post.

Coleman, the Everton captain, looked furious with his team-mate, and Brown has said on BBC Sport that the right-back feels that Pickford should have gone to claim the ball.

He said: "What a let off for Everton. Seamus Coleman and Jordan Pickford are having a right row about who should have gone for that.

"The Everton captain is giving his goalkeeper a right ticking off. Everton are lucky there that Daniel James shot wide because that could have been a big mistake."

Whose fault was it? We'll never know, and it didn't lead to a goal so Everton won't really care right now.

Ferguson's side took the lead at the break when Victor Lindelof tapped into his own net by mistake after David de Gea missed a cross.

And it looked like the Goodison Park side would be heading back to Merseyside with a second successive win under the big Scot, but Mason Greenwood levelled up for the hosts with a fine finish on 77 minutes.

It's turning into a very decent audition from Ferguson, whose first game resulted in a 3-1 win over Chelsea last week. The more good results that the Merseyside outfit pick up, the harder it'll be to overlook him for the permanent role.