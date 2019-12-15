Quick links

Leeds fans slate Marcelo Bielsa over substitutions

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach
Leeds United managed to surrender a three-goal lead on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on December 14, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are blaming Marcelo Bielsa's substitutions for Saturday's capitulation against Cardiff City at Elland Road.

Bielsa's side were 3-0 ahead with half-an-hour to play but the Welsh outfit somehow left West Yorkshire with a point.

The Leeds boss took two-goal Patrick Bamford off for Eddie Nketiah on 77 minutes, when the Whites were winning 3-1, and then swapped veteran defender Gaetano Berardi for 20-year-old Pascal Struijk on his second-ever Championship appearance just before City - who had 10 men - equalised.

And United fans are confident that Bielsa inadvertently cost his side the victory.

 

Here's how they reacted to his substitutions.

Bielsa's rationale with Bamford was that the 25-year-old hitman was beginning to tire and he felt that Eddie Nketiah would've injected new energy into Leeds' attack.

And Struijk is a 6'3 centre-back, with Bielsa wanting someone to match the physicality of Cardiff striker Robert Glatzel - who stands at 6'4 - but it didn't quite work out for the veteran coach.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on December 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

