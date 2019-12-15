Leeds fans slate Marcelo Bielsa over substitutions

Leeds United managed to surrender a three-goal lead on Saturday.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are blaming Marcelo Bielsa's substitutions for Saturday's capitulation against Cardiff City at Elland Road.

Bielsa's side were 3-0 ahead with half-an-hour to play but the Welsh outfit somehow left West Yorkshire with a point.

The Leeds boss took two-goal Patrick Bamford off for Eddie Nketiah on 77 minutes, when the Whites were winning 3-1, and then swapped veteran defender Gaetano Berardi for 20-year-old Pascal Struijk on his second-ever Championship appearance just before City - who had 10 men - equalised.

And United fans are confident that Bielsa inadvertently cost his side the victory.

Here's how they reacted to his substitutions.

Awful subs by god today. Berardi didn’t need to come off. Bamford being swapped made us lose our formation — HammieLUFC (@HammieLufc) December 14, 2019

Bamford coming off when he on for hat trick was a ridiculous decision



Love Bielsa but he slipped up today, costing us the win — JSL (@LUFCracing) December 14, 2019

never sub bamford again @bielsa — alfie (@lufcabm) December 14, 2019

Subs ruined us today.

Taking bamford off and taking beradi off lost us the game. — |Elliott| (@Elliott_LUFCx) December 14, 2019

We was untouchable the first half, cruising at 3-0, the first some reason we implode by doing subs...no need for them these guys can run on empty for days....Bielsa has to take the blame for that. — genesis (@genesisTimM) December 14, 2019

Don’t bring bamford off when he is having a game. Simple. Twice bielsa has made mistakes with subs, one was last season @ forest and now today #lufc — mathew hibbert (@matteohib94) December 14, 2019

Stupid subs cost us that. Why take bamford off? — Deano (@dea9n083_) December 14, 2019

I have to say some of his subs are confusing — John Evans (@evans1951) December 14, 2019

Bielsa's rationale with Bamford was that the 25-year-old hitman was beginning to tire and he felt that Eddie Nketiah would've injected new energy into Leeds' attack.

And Struijk is a 6'3 centre-back, with Bielsa wanting someone to match the physicality of Cardiff striker Robert Glatzel - who stands at 6'4 - but it didn't quite work out for the veteran coach.