Leeds fans are tearing into Eddie Nketiah's display

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United drew 3-3 with Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United threw away two points on Saturday afternoon by drawing 3-3 with Cardiff City having been 3-0 up at Elland Road.

Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford were both on the scoresheet in the first half, and when Bamford scored from the penalty spot after the break, it seemed like Leeds were coasting towards three points.

However, Cardiff hit back through a Lee Tomlin lob, and Sean Morrison pulled it back to 3-2 before picking up a red card for a foul on Eddie Nketiah.

 

That should have been that, but Leeds contrived to give away the equaliser as Robert Glatzel latched on to Tomlin's flick to rescue an unlikely point for the travelling Bluebirds.

With West Brom winning earlier in the day, Leeds have lost a little ground in the title race, and many are left wondering just how on earth Marcelo Bielsa's side threw that game away.

Some have pointed to his substitutions, especially with defender Pascal Struijk, as the Dutchman was caught out for Glatzel's equaliser, but he also threw on Eddie Nketiah.

The striker has shown promise in limited playing time this season, but fans have actually been criticising the Arsenal loanee after Saturday's performance.

Some feel that bringing on Nketiah for Bamford often means Leeds lose control of the game, and that happened against Cardiff, with fans feeling that Nketiah is too lazy for Leeds' style of play.

Others think he has been 'awful' for weeks now, and suggested that he can 'do one' and return to Arsenal in January in favour of somebody who will give it their all for Leeds.

