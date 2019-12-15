Leeds fans are tearing into Eddie Nketiah's display

Leeds United drew 3-3 with Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United threw away two points on Saturday afternoon by drawing 3-3 with Cardiff City having been 3-0 up at Elland Road.

Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford were both on the scoresheet in the first half, and when Bamford scored from the penalty spot after the break, it seemed like Leeds were coasting towards three points.

However, Cardiff hit back through a Lee Tomlin lob, and Sean Morrison pulled it back to 3-2 before picking up a red card for a foul on Eddie Nketiah.

That should have been that, but Leeds contrived to give away the equaliser as Robert Glatzel latched on to Tomlin's flick to rescue an unlikely point for the travelling Bluebirds.

With West Brom winning earlier in the day, Leeds have lost a little ground in the title race, and many are left wondering just how on earth Marcelo Bielsa's side threw that game away.

Some have pointed to his substitutions, especially with defender Pascal Struijk, as the Dutchman was caught out for Glatzel's equaliser, but he also threw on Eddie Nketiah.

The striker has shown promise in limited playing time this season, but fans have actually been criticising the Arsenal loanee after Saturday's performance.

Some feel that bringing on Nketiah for Bamford often means Leeds lose control of the game, and that happened against Cardiff, with fans feeling that Nketiah is too lazy for Leeds' style of play.

Others think he has been 'awful' for weeks now, and suggested that he can 'do one' and return to Arsenal in January in favour of somebody who will give it their all for Leeds.

Eddie doesn’t do enough when he comes on at all! — Holly (@holly_lufc) December 14, 2019

WTF everytime (bar Vs Brentford) Eddie comes on we lose control of the game. Send him home as not pulling his weight. #lufc — John Borison #GetPromotionDone (@John62747999) December 14, 2019

If that’s what Eddie brings to the table when he comes on then sorry he can do one in Jan and get someone in that puts himself about — Mark Ramm (@LufcRammy) December 14, 2019

To all the Arsenal fans, that game is a prime example of why Bamford starts, completely lost our shape up front when Eddie came on #LUFC — Dan Paton (@DanPaton5) December 14, 2019

nketiah has been awful lately — TO (@lufcTO) December 14, 2019

Not to blame Nketiah, but pretty much every game he plays, even in a 15 minute cameo... we lose control of the game when Bamford goes off. I wanted him to start over Bamford before his injury, but you can see that Nketiah probably doesn’t fit our style of play as well. #LUFC — Tom Holynski (@ThommHol) December 14, 2019

Let me tell you. Nketiah offers this team nothing. Walking about having been on the pitch 10 minutes. Thinks he’s above it. Send him back in Jan and give Edmondson a go. #lufc — Liam Collins (@liamcollins97) December 14, 2019

A reminder people actually thought Nketiah was better then Bamford — Oli WΔlker (@LUFC__Oli) December 14, 2019

Nketiah didn’t looked arsed today again our style just doesn’t suit him #lufc — Danny De La Montañas (@Yorky2860) December 14, 2019

Anyone wanting a reason for why Nketiah doesn’t get a look in, look no further than his laziness for the third goal #LUFC — Kristian Smith (@KrisSmith98) December 14, 2019

am i the only one that wouldn’t even be that annoyed if Nketiah went back? #lufc — matthew (@mjmlufc) December 14, 2019

Every time Nketiah comes on the dynamics change..he cannot hold the ball up like @Patrick_Bamford does and hence it get played back..I've never been on the 'get Eddie on now' bandwagon....not disputing he's a goalscorer but sometimes when he comes on it rocks the boat #lufc #mot — Delfy (@DelfinaVillano) December 14, 2019