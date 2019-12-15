Kenny Dalglish admires Alfredo Morelos' comeback from Rangers final misery

The Ibrox striker had a dramatic week at Rangers.

Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish has admitted his admiration for Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos and the way he bounced back from last week's cup final misery, The Sunday Post report.

The Colombian missed a deluge of chances against the Hoops, including a penalty, allowing Neil Lennon's men to lift a tenth successive domestic trophy with a 1-0 victory.

However, it didn't take him long to make amends.

On Thursday he scored against Swiss side Young Boys in the Europa League, helping secure a 1-1 draw which ensured their qualification for the knockout rounds.

Then, against Motherwell today, he netted in a 2-0 that allowed the Gers to keep pace at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Despite a subsequent sending off, the player has bounced back well.

It's something noted by legendary attacker Dalglish, speaking ahead of Rangers' trip to Fir Park.

As quoted by The Sunday Post, he said: "There may have been people ready to pounce on him and question his ability and mentality had he not scored against Young Boys. But he got on the scoresheet and grabbed the all-important goal to settle everyone down.

"Of course, Rangers didn’t add to that tally and that made for the final nail-biting closing moments.

"I was pleased for Morelos. Sure, he missed chances against Neil Lennon’s team but he never hid and he loves to get a shot in on goal. I like his hunger and attitude."

Morelos is never far away from the action in Scottish football, whether contributing positively or negatively.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted the player getting his marching orders was his only disappointment from today's match (The Daily Record).

That side of his game, it seems, is never going to fully disappear.

Although Dalglish was speaking before today's game, he is right to note the strong mentality he showed to help fire Rangers forward in Europe, coming off such a high-profile match that ended in upset for the Gers and for the player personally.

The Colombian will continue to have a massive say in how Rangers' season turns out, with his goals likely cutting through any surrounding drama.