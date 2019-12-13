Meet Katarina Johnson-Thompson's boyfriend - Andrew Pozzi is a fellow Team GB star!

There's plenty of representation for Athletics in the nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2019.

After a successful summer of athletics, it's not surprising to see not one but two of Team GB's sporting stars nominated for 2019's BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

While Dina Asher-Smith made history in the 200m at the World Athletics Championships earlier in the year, Katarina Johnson-Thompson solidified her status as the successor to Jessica Ennis-Hill as she took home heptathlon gold in Doha.

Johnson-Thompson's success has clearly been recognised with the heptathlete picking up a nomination for Sports Personality of the Year.

But aside from her athletic heroics, what do we know about Katarina Johnson-Thompson?

Get to know Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson was born in Woolton, in the southern suburbs of Liverpool, in January 1993.

In her youth, Katarina attended St Julie's Catholic High School in Woolton before moving on to Liverpool John Moores University.

The 26-year-old heptathlete made her first steps into the world of athletics when she joined the Liverpool Harriers and Athletics Club which she still represents to this day.

Katarina is best known for competing in the heptathlon, a gruelling multi-disciplined event which consists of seven events in total and is seen as one of the toughest challenges in athletics besides the decathlon.

The women's heptathlon consists of the following events:

100m hurdles

High jump

Shot put

200m

Long jump

Javelin

800m

Katarina has competed in official international competition since she 2009 when she was just 16.

In 2012, aged just 19, she represented Great Britain at the London Olympics but was outclassed by a more experienced field and finished 14th.

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Katarina managed a respectable 6th placed finish.

Since then, however, she's become a real force in the event with her World Champion status secured in Doha's 2019 Championships.

Who is her partner?

Since 2018, Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been in a relationship with fellow Team GB athlete Andrew Pozzi.

The pair both competed at the World Athletics Championships in Doha but were met with differing fortunes.

While Katarina went onto win gold, her boyfriend, who competed in the 110m hurdles was knocked out at the semi-final stage.

Andrew Pozzi's 2019

It's been a fairly quiet year for the 27-year-old from Stratford-upon-Avon.

Despite a promising start to the year with a gold at the World Indoor Championships for the second year running, Andrew has had an uneventful year by all accounts after spending several months out on the sidelines with injury, only coming back into action as autumn rolled around.

With the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo coming up next year, however, Andrew Pozzi will no doubt be hoping for a strong start to the new decade.