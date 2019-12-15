Jurgen Klopp swoons over 'unbelievable' Alisson after Liverpool win

Alisson saved Liverpool at times in Saturday's difficult win.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to goalkeeper Alisson after his performance on Saturday.

Klopp's side beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to ultimately move 10 points clear of second-placed Leicester City in the Premier League table.

It was a labourous performance from Liverpool, who took a first-half lead through Mo Salah and only scored a second in the dying stages as the Egyptian doubled his side's advantage.

The Brazilian stopper had virtually nothing to do for so much of the game, but pulled off fine saves to keep out Ismaila Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu.

And the German manager has praised his keeper, joking that he was simply warming up for some 85 minutes.

He told Liverpool's official website: "Ali was for 85 minutes of the game really doing warm-up exercises, but in these [other] five minutes he was really important and just showed what a goalie he is.

"He is unbelievable and helped us a lot in these situations."

Alisson is indeed an unbelievable goalkeeper and he should have his hands on a Premier League winner's medal come May.

As mentioned, the Anfield outfit are 10 points clear of Brendan Rodgers's Foxes - who slipped up at home to Norwich City - and it would be a huge upset if they aren't crowned champions this season.