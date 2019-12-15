Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose

Danny Rose is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of next season.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he is not concerned about the future of Danny Rose.

Rose is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of next season, and the England international left-back told The Telegraph last month that he will run down his deal.

The 29-year-old said that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy told him that he will not be offered a new deal.

The defender recently reiterated his stance over his future to The Guardian, but head coach Mourinho does not seem concerned.

Mourinho told Football.London: “18 months contract is a long time. He doesn't finish his contract in June or July like some other players do, so plenty of time on his contract.”

The Spurs head coach added: “The 18 months of his contract? No, not a concern."

Tottenham Hotspur commitment

While Rose may have decided that he will leave Tottenham after next season, there is no doubt that the left-back is as committed as ever on the pitch and to the club during his time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs fans should retain faith in the left-back, who has not been in good form for a while, but he can certainly get back to his best under Mourinho.