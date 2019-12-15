John Arne Riise slates Everton's Duncan Ferguson over Moise Kean decision

Things went from bad to worse for Everton's Moise Kean today.

Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has said on BeIN Sport that Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson has just 'destroyed' Moise Kean.

Ferguson introduced Kean on 70 minutes of the Toffees' 1-1 draw away to Manchester United this afternoon.

But the Everton interim coach took him after 19 minutes and then refused to even acknowledge the 19-year-old striker on the touchline.

The former Juventus hitman joined the Goodison Park side for £30 million this past summer but has endured a difficult start to life in England.

And Riise, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, has claimed that Ferguson's indecision today - and snub - will do him no favours at all.

He said on BeIN Sport: "Sometimes in football you have to think about the human part. He's destroying this young boy's confidence. He doesn't even shake his hand. He's a young boy - give him a hug."

Riise might well be right and it has nothing to do with his Liverpool connections.

Then again, Ferguson is no stranger to working closely with players, having been first-team coach prior to his ascent to managing the team on an interim basis.

If he didn't think that Kean could handle the disappointment of being subbed on and off again then would he have done it?

It seems a very shortsighted decision by Ferguson but, again, only if Kean's confidence is utterly demolished. If the young Italian bounces back, the former Everton hitman will be labelled a genius.