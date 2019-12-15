Jamie Redknapp praises West Ham United winger Michail Antonio

Michail Antonio played well for West Ham United against Southampton on Saturday.

Jamie Redknapp praised West Ham United winger Michail Antonio on Sky Sports Main Event (7:39pm, December 14, 2019).

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool midfielder was impressed with the display produced by Antonio during West Ham’s 1-0 win against Southampton away from home at St Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, former West Ham winger Trevor Sinclair has taken to Twitter to revel in the win for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Redknapp said Sky Sports Main Event (7:39pm, December 14,2019): “I think Michail was unplayable today at times today. The power and the pace that he showed.”

Get in you Irons ⚒ well done chaps — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) December 14, 2019

Good performance

Antonio was brilliant for West Ham and was a constant problem for the Southampton players.

The 29-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest winger chased the ball, looked very strong, was involved in the goal, and also had a goal rued out by VAR.

Stats

According to WhoScored, the Englishman took two shots, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 59.3%, won six headers, took 61 touches, attempted six dribbles, and made one tackle.

So far this season, Antonio has made four starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.