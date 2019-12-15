Quick links

Jack Collison impressed with West Ham United winger Michail Antonio

Jack Collison of West Ham United takes notes during the FA Youth Cup 3rd Round match between West Ham United U18 and Brighton and Hove Albion U18 at Chigwell Construction Stadium on...
Michail Antonio was in action for West Ham United against Southampton on Saturday.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Jack Collison has praised West Ham United winger Michail Antonio on Twitter for his performance against Southampton on Saturday.

The 31-year-old former West Ham midfielder was impressed with the display produced by Antonio during the 1-0 win against Southampton away from home at St Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman took two shots, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 59.3%, won six headers, took 61 touches, attempted six dribbles, and made one tackle.

 

Important player for West Ham United

Antonio has been at West Ham since 2015, and although the winger has not always been a regular and has had to fight for his place every season, there is no doubt that he is a very important player for the Hammers.

The 29-year-old works hard for the team, is always committed on the pitch, and has also played in unfamiliar positions.

West Ham are 15th in the Premier League table at the moment with 19 points from 17 matches.

