Jack Collison impressed with West Ham United winger Michail Antonio

Michail Antonio was in action for West Ham United against Southampton on Saturday.

Jack Collison has praised West Ham United winger Michail Antonio on Twitter for his performance against Southampton on Saturday.

The 31-year-old former West Ham midfielder was impressed with the display produced by Antonio during the 1-0 win against Southampton away from home at St Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman took two shots, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 59.3%, won six headers, took 61 touches, attempted six dribbles, and made one tackle.

What a performance https://t.co/zwqgqbLKG2 — Jack collison (@jackcollison) December 15, 2019

Important player for West Ham United

Antonio has been at West Ham since 2015, and although the winger has not always been a regular and has had to fight for his place every season, there is no doubt that he is a very important player for the Hammers.

The 29-year-old works hard for the team, is always committed on the pitch, and has also played in unfamiliar positions.

West Ham are 15th in the Premier League table at the moment with 19 points from 17 matches.