Guillem Balague comments on reported Arsenal target Mikel Arteta

Arsenal reportedly want Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta as their new manager.

Well-known Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has told FourFourTwo that Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta is ready to become the new Arsenal manager.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have Arteta on their radar as a candidate for the managerial role on a full-time basis.

The 37-year-old former midfielder played for the Gunners from 2011 until 2016, and is now an assistant coach at Premier League rivals City.

Balague has stated that the Spaniard is ready to take charge of Arsenal and has raved about him, stating that he has improved both Leroy Sane - who cost City £37 million in transfer fees, as reported by BBC Sport - and Raheem Sterling, who cost the Citizens an initial £44m, as reported by BBC Sport.

Balague told FourFourTwo about Arteta: “First of all, he talks like a manager. People haven’t really heard him talk as an assistant coach since he arrived at Manchester City nearly four years ago but he’s been growing into the role.

“When he first came to City, the club weren’t sure about what he could do. But since then he’s improved Leroy Sane, he’s helped improved Raheem Sterling – he’s got his own office in the training ground where he sits down and watches videos to understand the game.”

Balague added: “He said no to Newcastle and Lyon and there have been other offers. But he’s more than ready to take over at Arsenal.”

Risky appointment?

Arteta is a very good coach, but he has not been in charge of a team before, and he will be a risky appointment for Arsenal.

Given that the Gunners are still in a good position to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, they need someone with a bit of experience, especially in the transfer market with the window opening next month.