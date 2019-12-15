Quick links

Guillem Balague comments on reported Arsenal target Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola the head coach
Arsenal reportedly want Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta as their new manager.

Mikel Arteta the assistant head coach

Well-known Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has told FourFourTwo that Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta is ready to become the new Arsenal manager.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have Arteta on their radar as a candidate for the managerial role on a full-time basis.

The 37-year-old former midfielder played for the Gunners from 2011 until 2016, and is now an assistant coach at Premier League rivals City.

Balague has stated that the Spaniard is ready to take charge of Arsenal and has raved about him, stating that he has improved both Leroy Sane - who cost City £37 million in transfer fees, as reported by BBC Sport - and Raheem Sterling, who cost the Citizens an initial £44m, as reported by BBC Sport.

 

Balague told FourFourTwo about Arteta: “First of all, he talks like a manager. People haven’t really heard him talk as an assistant coach since he arrived at Manchester City nearly four years ago but he’s been growing into the role.

“When he first came to City, the club weren’t sure about what he could do. But since then he’s improved Leroy Sane, he’s helped improved Raheem Sterling – he’s got his own office in the training ground where he sits down and watches videos to understand the game.”

Balague added: “He said no to Newcastle and Lyon and there have been other offers. But he’s more than ready to take over at Arsenal.”

Manchester City's Spanish assistant manager Mikel Arteta takes his seat for the UEFA Champions League football Group C match between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad...

Risky appointment?

Arteta is a very good coach, but he has not been in charge of a team before, and he will be a risky appointment for Arsenal.

Given that the Gunners are still in a good position to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, they need someone with a bit of experience, especially in the transfer market with the window opening next month.

Mikel Arteta, assistant coach of Manchester City in action during the training session at Manchester City Football Academy on December 06, 2019 in Manchester, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

