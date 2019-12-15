Check out the Elf (2003) movie cast now: Buddy’s step brother, girlfriend and dad!

The endlessly quotable Christmas classic boasts a remarkable ensemble.

Wondering where the 2003 Elf movie cast are now?

Well, it is that time of year! Christmas is a time for family, friends, good food, presents, and of course, films. Most households will have a selection of Xmas favourites that they watch annually.

These may include the likes of It's a Wonderful Life, Scrooged, Home Alone, The Polar Express, Love Actually, The Holiday - there are loads!

These are all terrific in their own right, but the new popular favourite of recent years has been Jon Favreau's Elf starring the one-and-only Will Ferrell as Buddy. The comedy appeals to both kids and adults alike, making it the perfect choice for the whole family in the festive season.

It's baffling that they never made a sequel, but let's simply ask: Where are they now?

Elf 2003 movie cast now: Will Ferrell

Most of you will be aware that Will Ferrell never really went anywhere.

The beloved comedic actor experienced a slump of sorts recently with 2018's Holmes & Watson but has also starred in the likes of Daddy's Home 2, The House, Zoolander 2, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and appeared as himself in Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

He has a number of projects in the pipeline, including the 2020 film Downhill, which is based on 2014's Force Majeure.

Will Ferrell speaks during a Hand and Footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Elf cast now: James Caan

Legendary actor James Caan (The Godfather) played Walter - Buddy's father - and has recently starred in 2018's Out of Blue (he played Col Tom Rockwell), Con Man (Agent Gamble) and Holy Lands (Harry).

There's work on the way too, including Never Too Late, Acre Beyond the Rye and JL Family Ranch 2.

Actor James Caan attends Humane Society of The United States' annual To The Rescue! Los Angeles benefit at Paramount Studios on April 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Elf cast now: Zooey Deschanel

Just like Will Ferrell, Jovie actress Zooey Deschanel has been no stranger to audiences since Elf.

We've seen her reprise the role of Jess Day in New Girl for many years, but beyond that, she hasn't been in a great deal lately. On the other hand, you can catch her in such efforts as 2015's Rock the Casbah (Ronnie) and as the voice of Bridget in Trolls.

Actress Zooey Deschanel attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Good Boys" at The Regency Village Theatre on August 14, 2019 in Westwood, California.

Elf cast now: Bob Newhart

Obviously we can't forget Papa Elf...

Most recently, Bob played Arthur Jeffries in The Big Bang Theory and Professor Proton in Young Sheldon, the series spin-off.

However, he has also appeared in TV series The Librarians (Judson) and an episode of Hot in Cleveland (Bob Sr.). If you don't recognise any of these particular roles, it's also worth mentioning that he played Lou Sherman in Horrible Bosses back in 2011.

Bob Newhart appears on stage at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television's Comedy Legends at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills,...

Elf 2003 movie cast now: Mary Steenburgen

Walter's wife Emily was played by the exceptional Mary Steenburgen, who worked with Will Ferrell after Elf on the 2008 comedy Step Brothers.

She reprised the role of Gail Klosterman on the TV series The Last Man on Earth between 2015 and 2018, and since then, she's starred in the 2018 film Book Club (Carol), Antiquities (Dr. Margot) and such series as The Conners (Marcy) and On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Ellen Joy Bonar).

Mary Steenburgen attends a special screening of "Wild Rose" at Raleigh Studios on December 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Elf 2003 movie cast now: Daniel Tay

Remember the young star of Elf who played Michael?

Well, he's 27-years-old now!

According to IMDb, he hasn't been in a film since 2007's Brooklyn Rules, in which he played the role of Young Bobby. His last credit on the site was for voicing Bill Blue in the video-game Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony.

In 2017, Hello! Magazine noted that he was then working as a SAT instructor and had graduated from Yale University.

