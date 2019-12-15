Does Dina Asher-Smith have a partner? Get to know Sports Personality of the Year nominee

Dina Asher-Smith is in contention for BBC Sports Personality of the Year but faces some strong competition.

With just a few weeks of December left, 2019 is finally drawing to a close which can only mean that the BBC Sports Personality of the Years awards are upon us.

Sports Personality of the Year is the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the finest sporting moments of the past 12 months and what a year of sport it's been.

Not only did England's cricketers make history by winning the World Cup on home soil but Lewis Hamilton became the second-most decorated driver in Formula 1 history after winning his sixth World Championship.

It'll be tough competition then for Athletics star Dina Asher-Smith who made history in 2019 when she took home the 200m gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, making her the fastest woman in British history.

We know all about Dina Asher-Smith's incredible work on the running track but what we know about the sprinting star away from the spotlight?

Get to know Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith, whose full first name is actually Geraldina, was born in Orpington, London in December 1995.

Even from an early age, she had a passion for athletics and at just eight-years-old, she enlisted into the junior ranks of Blackheath and Bromley Harriers Athletic Club where she met coach John Blackie who still coaches the incredibly talented Asher-Smith to this day.

She isn't just a dedicated track fiend though and has an impressive education behind her as well after excellent A-Level results won her a place at the prestigious King's College London in 2014 where she graduated with a BA (Hons) degree in 2017.

Does she have a partner?

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether Dina Asher-Smith is in a relationship.

It would appear that, for the time being, Dina is single and is understandably very much focusing on her athletics career, especially with the 2020 Olympics in Toyko only around the corner.

Who are her parents?

Dina's parents are Julie and Winston Asher-Smith. Both of them were originally from Jamaica but settled in the United Kingdom where they raised Dina after she was born in 1995.

Little else is known about Dina's parents but it's clear from her sporting and educational accolades that they have been very supportive of her and allowed her to thrive and push herself to be the best she could be.