Davie Provan thinks Rangers proved title credentials v Celtic; blasts SPFL for lack of VAR

Rangers were close to bringing silverware back to Ibrox last weekend.

Former Celtic star Davie Provan feels that Rangers proved their readiness to take the title race to the wire last weekend with their performance against the Hoops at Hampden, The Scottish Sun report.

Steven Gerrard's side narrowly missed out on winning the Scottish League Cup despite creating the chances to secure victory.

There's no doubt that the Ibrox side were on top for the majority of the 90 minutes, but it was Celtic who found a way to win again.

Their 1-0 triumph came courtesy of a Christopher Jullien finish from a free-kick. However, replays showed that he may have been marginally offside.

Provan thinks that if VAR technology had been put to use by the SPFL, Rangers could have tasted cup glory.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "Their Betfred Cup final performance proved they’re good enough to take the Premiership title to the wire.

"Gerrard would have been pig sick watching his team mugged at Hampden. But he’ll feel the 90 minutes proved Rangers have closed the gap on Celtic. Put it this way, when was the last time Celtic were totally dominated in a cup final? It doesn’t happen.

"Bottom line is Lennon had the amateurism of the SPFL to thank for the result. Had referee Willie Collum been supported by VAR at Hampden, the result could have been totally different."

Should VAR be used in Scottish football?

With leagues around Europe and the two continental competitions now utilising the technology, it's time for Scottish football to seriously think about the logistics of implementing it.

The offside call last Sunday isn't the only poor decision in finals and semi-finals over the year, with all clubs on the receiving end.

When trophies can be won and lost by such fine margins, and the competency of Scottish officials on the pitch often called into question, it could be an important step towards bringing trust back to the game.