Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Confirmed: Wolves v Tottenham lineups

Olly Dawes
General View (GV) of a keep off the grass sign at Molineux Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on February 11, 2019...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolves host Tottenham in the Premier League this afternoon.

Wolves go with Rui Patricio in goal, behind a back three of Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady and Romain Saiss.

Matt Doherty and Jonny lineup as the wing backs today, with Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in midfield.

Diogo Jota and Adama Traore are the wingers today, with Raul Jimenez as the central attacker.

Patrick Cutrone and Pedro Neto are on the bench, alongside John Ruddy, Max Kilman, Ryan Bennett, Ruben Vinagre and Benny Ashley-Seal.

Meanwhile, Spurs go with Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, and a back four of Serge Aurier, Davidson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko start in midfield, with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura out wide.

Dele Alli will support Harry Kane up top, meaning Christian Eriksen again has to make do with a place on the bench.

The Dane is joined by Alfie Whiteman, Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks.

Wolves lineup

Starting:

  • Rui Patrício
  • Conor Coady
  • Matt Doherty
  • Jonny
  • Leander Dendoncker
  • João Moutinho
  • Rúben Neves
  • Romain Saïss
  • Raúl Jiménez
  • Diogo Jota
  • Adama Traoré

Substitutes: John Ruddy, Ryan Bennett, Rúben Vinagre, Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto.

Tottenham lineup

Starting:

  • Paulo Gazzaniga
  • Toby Alderweireld
  • Serge Aurier
  • Davinson Sánchez
  • Jan Vertonghen
  • Dele Alli
  • Eric Dier
  • Lucas
  • Moussa Sissoko
  • Harry Kane
  • Heung-Min Son

Substitutes: Juan Foyth, Giovani Lo Celso, Christian Eriksen, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch