Confirmed: Wolves v Tottenham lineups

Wolves host Tottenham in the Premier League this afternoon.

Wolves go with Rui Patricio in goal, behind a back three of Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady and Romain Saiss.

Matt Doherty and Jonny lineup as the wing backs today, with Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in midfield.

Diogo Jota and Adama Traore are the wingers today, with Raul Jimenez as the central attacker.

Patrick Cutrone and Pedro Neto are on the bench, alongside John Ruddy, Max Kilman, Ryan Bennett, Ruben Vinagre and Benny Ashley-Seal.

Meanwhile, Spurs go with Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, and a back four of Serge Aurier, Davidson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko start in midfield, with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura out wide.

Dele Alli will support Harry Kane up top, meaning Christian Eriksen again has to make do with a place on the bench.

The Dane is joined by Alfie Whiteman, Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks.

