Confirmed Rangers line-up: Katic starts again, barely-seen trio on the bench

Rangers take on Motherwell away from home this afternoon.

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Barisic; Jack, Kamara, Arfield; Aribo, Kent, Morelos.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Polster, Barker, Stewart, Defoe.

Rangers are back in action today as they travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers drew with Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday night to book their place in the knockout stages of the competition, but it's back to league action today.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor starts in goal once again having signed a new deal, and he'll play behind a back four of James Tavernier, Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson and Borna Barisic.

Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield start as the midfield three, with no Steven Davis in the squad due to injury.

Joe Aribo is again pushed forward down the right, with Ryan Kent on the left and Alfredo Morelos through the middle as the central striker.

Jermain Defoe is only on the bench, alongside Wes Foderingham, Brandon Barker and Greg Stewart, as well as barely-seen trio Andy Halliday, George Edmundson and Matt Polster.

Filip Helander is still out injured, whilst there is no sign of Jon Flanagan or Andy King as Steven Gerrard looks for an away win today.