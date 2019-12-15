Confirmed: Manchester United v Everton lineups at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Everton will face each other on Sunday.

Everton will be looking to build on their win against Chelsea last weekend when they take on Manchester United away from home at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees got the better of Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League last weekend.

The win saw the Blues bounce back from the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

It was also Duncan Ferguson’s first game in charge of Everton as the first-team caretaker manager.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 17 points from 16 matches, just two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, United currently find themselves as high as sixth in the standings with 24 points from 16 matches, just five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have played 17 games.

The Red Devils are in good form at the moment and have won their past three competitive games, including the Manchester derby against Manchester City.

This is how United and Everton will line up at Old Trafford this afternoon:

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Romero, Mata, Young, Pereira, Greenwood, Tuanzebe, Williams

Team news has dropped for #MUNEVE! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 15, 2019

TEAM NEWS IS IN!



4⃣ changes

Digne, Coleman and Mina passed fit



COYB! #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/pl5H8tVBoz — Everton (@Everton) December 15, 2019