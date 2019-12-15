Quick links

Manchester United

Everton

Premier League

Confirmed: Manchester United v Everton lineups at Old Trafford

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manchester United and Everton will face each other on Sunday.

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson celebrates his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in...

Everton will be looking to build on their win against Chelsea last weekend when they take on Manchester United away from home at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees got the better of Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League last weekend.

The win saw the Blues bounce back from the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

 

It was also Duncan Ferguson’s first game in charge of Everton as the first-team caretaker manager.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 17 points from 16 matches, just two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, United currently find themselves as high as sixth in the standings with 24 points from 16 matches, just five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have played 17 games.

The Red Devils are in good form at the moment and have won their past three competitive games, including the Manchester derby against Manchester City.

This is how United and Everton will line up at Old Trafford this afternoon:

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Romero, Mata, Young, Pereira, Greenwood, Tuanzebe, Williams

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the UEFA Europa League group L match between Manchester United and AZ Alkmaar at at Old Trafford on December 12, 2019 in Manchester,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch