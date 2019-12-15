Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Confirmed: Celtic lineup v Hibernian at Celtic Park

Subhankar Mondal
General view outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in action at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Celtics coach Neil Lennon during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Celtic will be looking to maintain their good run of form in the Scottish Premiership when they take on Hibernian at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Neil Lennon’s side will head into the match against Hibernian on the back of a 2-0 defeat to CFR Cluj away from home in the Europa League.

Subscribe

It was not really an important game for the Hoops, who won against bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final last weekend.

 

With Rangers in action earlier today, the Hoops will be determined to pick up all three points against Hibernian this afternoon.

This is how Celtic will line up against Hibernian this afternoon:

Craig Gordon goalkeeper for Celtic FC during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in Solna, Sweden.

Meanwhile, Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has praised his teammate Fraser Forster, currently on loan at the Hoops from Premier League club Southampton.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was superb for the Hoops in their win against Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup last weekend.

Gordon told The Scottish Sun: “Fraser is playing and playing very well. There have been other cup finals I’ve not been involved in and Scott has played. Fraser’s performance was one of the best games he’s probably ever played.

“You’ve got to respect that, it was a pretty special display. It was a big reason why we eventually won the cup.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl does not have any plan to recall Forster in the January transfer window, and told The Scottish Sun: “We have our two goalkeepers, or three goalkeepers, here, and he is on loan until the end of the season. It is not the moment to think about that."

Fraser Forster of Celtic shows his appreciation to the fans after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch