Confirmed: Celtic lineup v Hibernian at Celtic Park

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in action at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Celtic will be looking to maintain their good run of form in the Scottish Premiership when they take on Hibernian at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Neil Lennon’s side will head into the match against Hibernian on the back of a 2-0 defeat to CFR Cluj away from home in the Europa League.

It was not really an important game for the Hoops, who won against bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final last weekend.

With Rangers in action earlier today, the Hoops will be determined to pick up all three points against Hibernian this afternoon.

This is how Celtic will line up against Hibernian this afternoon:

#CELHIB team news ⚪



Here’s how the Hoops line up for today’s #SPFL match at Paradise pic.twitter.com/HU5I1Qb9fI — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has praised his teammate Fraser Forster, currently on loan at the Hoops from Premier League club Southampton.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was superb for the Hoops in their win against Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup last weekend.

Gordon told The Scottish Sun: “Fraser is playing and playing very well. There have been other cup finals I’ve not been involved in and Scott has played. Fraser’s performance was one of the best games he’s probably ever played.

“You’ve got to respect that, it was a pretty special display. It was a big reason why we eventually won the cup.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl does not have any plan to recall Forster in the January transfer window, and told The Scottish Sun: “We have our two goalkeepers, or three goalkeepers, here, and he is on loan until the end of the season. It is not the moment to think about that."