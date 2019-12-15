Quick links

Chelsea fans react to Callum Hudson-Odoi's display

The Chelsea winger failed to make an impression in yesterday's shock defeat.

Chelsea fans are criticising Callum Hudson-Odoi on Twitter after his unflattering cameo in Saturday's shock defeat by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Dan Gosling scored an 85th-minute winner for the Cherries as Frank Lampard's side succumbed to a second successive Premier League defeat, after losing to Everton last week.

In Lampard's defence, he tried to go and get a winner and swapped an ineffective Willian with Hudson-Odoi with 25 minutes to go.

But if anything, the 19-year-old performed worse than the Brazilian he replaced and here's how some Chelsea supporters reacted to the teenager's display.

 

Hudson-Odoi's form is becoming a bit of a worry.

Yes he is only 19 and ridiculously talented, but the Blues rejected as many as four bids from Bayern Munich for their product this past summer.

He has since signed a new deal worth £120,000 per week [The Guardian] but he needs to do way more to justify it.

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea in action during the FA Community Shield match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 5, 2018 in London, England.

