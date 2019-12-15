Chelsea fans react to Callum Hudson-Odoi's display

The Chelsea winger failed to make an impression in yesterday's shock defeat.

Chelsea fans are criticising Callum Hudson-Odoi on Twitter after his unflattering cameo in Saturday's shock defeat by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Dan Gosling scored an 85th-minute winner for the Cherries as Frank Lampard's side succumbed to a second successive Premier League defeat, after losing to Everton last week.

In Lampard's defence, he tried to go and get a winner and swapped an ineffective Willian with Hudson-Odoi with 25 minutes to go.

But if anything, the 19-year-old performed worse than the Brazilian he replaced and here's how some Chelsea supporters reacted to the teenager's display.

What exactly is Hudson Odoi good at? Cos I’ve watched him today too and I can’t figure it out. — Trafalgar D. Water Law (@I_AmCicero) December 14, 2019

Can we sack Frank Lampard already... I am tired. Sell Hudson Odoi... @ChelseaFC — Ezekwem Wisdom C. (@Mr_Zecks) December 14, 2019

Hudson Odoi is a fraud man‍♂️ — Quicksilver™️ (@Quicksilver2061) December 14, 2019

Hudson odoi is nothing but overhyped, shocking performance again — Jossy_ose (@jossy_ose) December 14, 2019

How are Callum Hudson-Odoi reps feeling? — FrankLampardSZN (@CFCThug) December 14, 2019

I don’t understand how Hudson Odoi is underperforming we should have just sold him to Bayern Munich ffs — dripboy (@Okezzyprince6) December 14, 2019

Lampard isn’t the manager to get the best out of Hudson-Odoi plain and simple.



Sarri was better for his development. — Craig Moniz (@craigmoniz_) December 14, 2019

Why were we fighting to keep hold of Hudson Odoi again please — Nelson MD(SportsDoctor)⚽ (@Sports_Doctor1) December 14, 2019

I'm sorry but what does Hudson Odoi offer. He really does drive forward, its a little run, pause and pass. But as i always say, no player is bad in a counter attack system. Odoi in a counter attack is ok. — Football Extremism (@FootballExtremi) December 14, 2019

What has Hudson-Odoi actually done to be so hyped up — SMN (@simonop123) December 14, 2019

Is it too late to sell Hudson Odoi to Bayern? — Josh (@JoshuaCFC) December 14, 2019

Hudson-Odoi's form is becoming a bit of a worry.

Yes he is only 19 and ridiculously talented, but the Blues rejected as many as four bids from Bayern Munich for their product this past summer.

He has since signed a new deal worth £120,000 per week [The Guardian] but he needs to do way more to justify it.