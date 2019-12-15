Quick links

Celtic now reportedly facing Victor Wanyama competition from Hertha Berlin

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has been linked with Celtic and Hertha Berlin.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, December 15, 2019), Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama is on the radar of Hertha Berlin, meaning that there is competition for Celtic.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann wants to bring the 28-year-old to Hertha.

The report has also suggested that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is open to selling the former Celtic star in the January transfer window.

 

Competition for Celtic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said that last month that he would love to re-sign Wanyama from Spurs next month, as quoted in The Daily Record.

While Mourinho reportedly open to selling the Kenya international leave in January is good news for the Hoops, Hertha’s reported interest does complicate things for the Glasgow giants.

Advantage Celtic?

There could be a bidding war, and that could force Celtic to pay more than they would like to.

However, with the Bhoys aiming to win the domestic treble yet again this season and the chance to play in familiar surroundings could be more tempting for Wanyama than turning for a club who are at the wrong end of the Bundesliga table.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

