Celtic fans praise Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong scored for Neil Lennon’s Celtic against Hibernian at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jeremie Frimpong against Hibernian at Celtic Park on Sunday.

The 19-year-old right-back started for Celtic in their Scottish Premiership game against Hibernian at home.

The Netherlands Under-20 international started the game in a more advanced right-wing role and scored the opening goal for Neil Lennon’s side in the 39th minute.

Celtic fans were pleased to see the teenager score against Hibs and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

He deserves the world and more — Receding Hairline and Gerwyn Price CSC (@Taylor59150834) December 15, 2019

The wee man needs a lifetime contract NOW — Scott (@Switchbladx) December 15, 2019

Just give him the statue now — Liam (@LK95_) December 15, 2019

Early days for the young man, but the future looks bright. If he wants it, he could be a real modern Celtic great. #frimpong #ohmydays #celticfc — Kevin (@walker3638) December 15, 2019

Celtic playing well and creating chances. Just having a hard time finishing them. That Frimpong goal video is fantastic BTW. — pablo5 (@pablo567) December 15, 2019

Love seeing young frimpong doing well... #Celtic — Séan Corr (@Sean_Corr) December 15, 2019

Big talent

Frimpong joined Celtic in the summer of 2019 after leaving Manchester City, and the teenager has been superb for the Hoops.

The 19-year-old is playing well for the Bhoys at the moment, and he is getting chances both in the Scottish Premiership and in the Europa League.

The right-back is still raw, but there is no doubt that he is a hugely talented footballer who can only get better in the coming years.