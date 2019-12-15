Quick links

Celtic fans praise Jeremie Frimpong

(L-R) Jeremie Frimpong, Michael Johnstone, Scott Brown, Kristoffer Ajer and Callum McGregor of Celtic celebrate victory following the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at...
Jeremie Frimpong scored for Neil Lennon’s Celtic against Hibernian at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jeremie Frimpong against Hibernian at Celtic Park on Sunday.

The 19-year-old right-back started for Celtic in their Scottish Premiership game against Hibernian at home.

The Netherlands Under-20 international started the game in a more advanced right-wing role and scored the opening goal for Neil Lennon’s side in the 39th minute.

Celtic fans were pleased to see the teenager score against Hibs and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Big talent

Frimpong joined Celtic in the summer of 2019 after leaving Manchester City, and the teenager has been superb for the Hoops.

The 19-year-old is playing well for the Bhoys at the moment, and he is getting chances both in the Scottish Premiership and in the Europa League.

The right-back is still raw, but there is no doubt that he is a hugely talented footballer who can only get better in the coming years.

